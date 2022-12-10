We Provide The Magic Of Christmas For Thousands of Children

Holiday gifts such as toys, warm clothing and stockings relieve family budgets too tight this Christmas season.

 This year’s theme is: Wear, Need, Want, Read!

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has been a tradition since 1979.
Salvation Army Angel Tree volunteers devote millions of hours of their time each year.
Angel Tree serves millions of children every year.
For the first time, community members can adopt angels online
ADOPT AND SHIP!

You can purchase your angel gifts online from your favorite local or global retailer and have them shipped directly to us.

Be sure to verify your angel tag destination to ensure the angels get to their respective counties. Also, include your angel tag name and number in the memo or gift section so they are easily identified.

Get Gift Ideas

 AFTER ADOPTING AN ANGEL,
WHAT DO I DO?

Your Angel tag will provide you with the Angel’s first name, age, sizes, and their Christmas wishes. Please purchase new gifts for your Angel and return them to the location where you selected your Angel (verify your angel tag in your email inbox).

For security reasons, please do not wrap gifts.

Angel Tree Pick up and Drop off is
from November 12th until December 10th.

The Shops at Kenilworth

800 Kenilworth Dr,
Towson, MD 21204

Orthoroks Orthodontics

100 Shawan Road, suite E,
Baltimore, MD, 21030

Hunt Valley Towne Centre

118 Shawan Rd,
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Havre de Grace

300 Rear Seneca Ave (Weber St Ext),
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Deadline of December 1st
Hours Monday – Friday
9am-3pm & 6pm-8pm
Saturday by appointment only

Salvation Army of Carroll County

300 Hahn Road,
Westminster, MD 21157
Mon-Wed 8:30 am-6 pm
Thurs-Fri 8:30 am-1 pm
Donations can be dropped
into our Toy House
located at the WestminsterTownMall
(400 N Center St, Westminster, MD 21157)

Salvation Army Area Command

814 Light Street,
Baltimore, MD 21230

White Marsh Mall (Macys)

8200 Perry Hall Blvd,
Baltimore, MD 21236
Once inside, go to the second floor of Macys, by escalator, and there is the Salvation Army Paper Tree Angel spot.

Salvation Army of
Howard County/Thrift Store

3267 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
Deadline is December 10, 2022
Monday-Friday
9 a.m- 4 p.m
Questions:
Call Sue Hunt at 443-656-3376

All Angel Tree Questions

Samantha Bowman

