We Provide The Magic Of Christmas For Thousands of Children
Holiday gifts such as toys, warm clothing and stockings relieve family budgets too tight this Christmas season.
This year’s theme is: Wear, Need, Want, Read!
ADOPT AND SHIP!
You can purchase your angel gifts online from your favorite local or global retailer and have them shipped directly to us.
Be sure to verify your angel tag destination to ensure the angels get to their respective counties. Also, include your angel tag name and number in the memo or gift section so they are easily identified.
AFTER ADOPTING AN ANGEL,
WHAT DO I DO?
For security reasons, please do not wrap gifts.
The Shops at Kenilworth
800 Kenilworth Dr,
Towson, MD 21204
Orthoroks Orthodontics
100 Shawan Road, suite E,
Baltimore, MD, 21030
Hunt Valley Towne Centre
118 Shawan Rd,
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Havre de Grace
300 Rear Seneca Ave (Weber St Ext),
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Deadline of December 1st
Hours Monday – Friday
9am-3pm & 6pm-8pm
Saturday by appointment only
Salvation Army of Carroll County
300 Hahn Road,
Westminster, MD 21157
Mon-Wed 8:30 am-6 pm
Thurs-Fri 8:30 am-1 pm
Donations can be dropped
into our Toy House
located at the WestminsterTownMall
(400 N Center St, Westminster, MD 21157)
Salvation Army Area Command
814 Light Street,
Baltimore, MD 21230
White Marsh Mall (Macys)
8200 Perry Hall Blvd,
Baltimore, MD 21236
Once inside, go to the second floor of Macys, by escalator, and there is the Salvation Army Paper Tree Angel spot.
Salvation Army of
Howard County/Thrift Store
3267 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
Deadline is December 10, 2022
Monday-Friday
9 a.m- 4 p.m
Questions:
Call Sue Hunt at 443-656-3376
Angel Tree Pick up and Drop off is
from November 12th until December 10th.